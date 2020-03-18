1  of  7
Breaking News
LIVE: Erie Mayor gives COVID-19 update Stock trading halted again as S&P 500 index drops 7% Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County President Trump invoking Defense Production Act to help make up for potential medical supply shortages President Trump tweets U.S. and Canada will close Northern U.S. border to non-essential traffic AHN opening four COVID-19 testing sites in Western PA Mercyhurst University gives update on student diagnosed with COVID-19
Live Now
Trump invokes emergency authority; Big 3 automakers closing

Stock trading halted again as S&P 500 index drops 7%

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Stock trader Gregory Rowe works at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock trading was halted for the fourth time this month Wednesday as the S&P 500 dropped 7%.

The automatic circuit-breaker was triggered around 1 p.m. Eastern time as President Donald Trump and other officials were updating reporters on measures to combat the coronavirus.

Markets have been highly volatile in recent weeks as the outbreak seems increasingly likely to cause a global recession.

The price of crude oil dropped another 18% as traders anticipate a sharp pullback in demand for energy.

Even prices for longer-term U.S. Treasurys fell as investors sold what they could to raise cash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar