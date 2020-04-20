Struggles high school seniors who are also essential workers are facing

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly up-ended the year for high school seniors.

Some are now balancing work responsibilities while finishing the school year strong.

Yoselin Person was live this morning with more.

Two Fort LeBoeuf high school seniors, Camyrn and Madison, are just two local teens who are dealing with these unprecedented changes.

These high school seniors have accepted the changes and they say their only focus is to move forward through the chaos that we are all facing.

Many graduations for the class of 2020 are currently on hold as school districts around the world try to find an appropriate way to honor these students.

As for Camyrn and Madison, they say they hope they won’t have to begin their college careers online.