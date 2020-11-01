Student athlete speaks out after Fall sports get canceled for Erie High due to COVID-19

Two faculty members from Erie High School recently tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in the school districts decision to close the building next week.

Here is what this means for the schools athletics.

Some athletes are saying that they’ve worked all season to make it to the playoffs and the school district will try to do what they can to reschedule these games.

The Erie School District followed guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education which recommended that the districts close schools that have two to four positive COVID-19 cases in a building with in a 14 day period.

This comes after two Erie High faculty members tested positive for COVID-19 last week which will result in the school being closed next week.

“A tough time for everyone and it’s not an easy decision to close the building and suspend or pause sports or any other activities for any length of time,” said Erica Erwin, Coordinator of PR for Erie’s Public Schools.

Erwin added that the Erie School District will work with District 10 to determine if any Erie High School championship games can or will be rescheduled.

“We understand that sports are a fantastic outlet for our students and so obviously the goal is to resume them as is healthy to do so,” said Erwin.

One senior student athlete said that the created a petition in the hopes of changing the school districts decision.

“The postponement or the cancelation of Fall sports for Erie High reinstated so essentially we’d be able to play Tuesday,” said Dylan Lyons, Goal Keeper for the Erie High Soccer Team.

The goal keeper for the men’s Erie High soccer team said that since the District 10 playoff game was scheduled for this Tuesday, Erie High will have to forfeit to McDowell due to the schools closure.

“We’ve trained extremely through out the past couple of months, worked our butts off to get where we are at and we were pretty hopeful going into the game on Tuesday,” said Lyons.

The men’s soccer team is not alone. All Erie High teams will forfeit their District 10 playoff and championship games.

Dylan Lyons has created a petition called Resume Erie High Athletics Immediately. You can learn more and sign the petition by clicking here.