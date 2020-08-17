Students and faculty at Edinboro University voice their opinions on the first day of classes

It’s the first day of classes at Edinboro University, but the campus is looking pretty empty this year.

We went down to Edinboro University and spoke to some students who are taking some in person classes.

Faculty and students at Edinboro University are saying that campus feels really different this year.

Those who are able to meet in person for classes said that it is necessary to have that hands on learning experience.

Edinboro would normally be bursting with students on the first day of classes, but today the campus is practically empty.

“I’m so sad, like no one is here. It’s a ghost town,” said Forrest Hemsley, Student at Edinboro University.

With less than 200 students living in the dorms and most of the university’s classes taking place online, one professor said that she is glad she is one of the few who is able to facilitate to face to face instruction.

“As much as I think we’re all a little nervous getting together like this, it’s great to see them in person again and to be able to be back in the studio teaching them face to face rather than through via Zoom like we have been for the last few months. It does seem like it’s mostly art students and any students that have experiential component to their classes are here on campus,” said Karen Ernst, Professor at Edinboro University.

One art student agreed while saying it’s difficult to have art classes online and they require in person learning.

“I feel like I’m being deprived of an important and serious education. So when they’re online I’m not getting the hands on training that I need to do what I want to do with my life,” said Forrest Hemsley, Student at Edinboro University.

Another student at Edinboro University said that she is grateful that the administration made the decision to allow students to pursue their degree online and for some programs to have in person classes.

“Really great that I can have the option to do it online and I have like the resources from the university to like still get a good education,” said Leah Dejohn, Student at Edinboro University.

Another class that is meeting in person is a simulation lab for nursing students. The class meets outdoors so students can stay socially distant and practice preparing for different scenarios including live births and drug overdoses.