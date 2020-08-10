Students at Gannon University return to campus for the fall semester

It is move in day for the students returning to Gannon University this fall and there are some nerves along with the excitement.

This will be the first major test for the university’s COVID-19 plan which looks to keep students and staff safe for learning during the pandemic.

There will be a lot of cleaning and separation during the year. Still most of the students we spoke to are ready for the year to begin.

“I’m nervous but excited as well. It’s like a crazy transition especially with everything else going on, but it’s nice to be doing something normal,” said Alyssa Maclesko, Student at Gannon University.

First year students got a head start on the year as they arrived last week.