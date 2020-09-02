Students at the Penncrest School District returned to the classroom with safety guidelines in place

Students at the Penncrest School District returned to the classroom today.

The district’s health and safety plan required students to wear a mask and have their temperature checked before entering the building.

In addition, classrooms were rearranged so that students could remain six feet apart.

Classrooms, the cafeteria, and restrooms will also be sanitized on a daily basis.

Just like many other districts, students will have the option to attend classes either remotely or in-person.

The principal of Cambridge Springs Elementary School reassured parents and students that they will get through these unprecedented times together.

“I appreciate all of those families that have trusted their children with us today and I would like to let them know I absolutely on the behalf of our building we are telling you that we’re going to rise to the challenge,” said Jennifer Stevens, Principal at Cambridge Springs Elementary School.

The principal went on to say that parents will be informed if there are any changes being made by the district.