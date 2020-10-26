Students at two Crawford County schools back to in-person learning following positive cases

Students at two schools in the Crawford County Central School District are now back to school after two people tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the Crawford County Central School District announced students are back to in-person learning.

This, after students and staff from both Meadville Area Senior High School and First District Elementary School went to remote learning for two days. Athletic events are also back in session.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, a teacher at the high school and student at First District have tested positive for COVID-19.

All Meadville Area Middle School students are to return to school tomorrow, Friday, October 23, 2020. Students should report to school at their normal starting time. Posted by Crawford Central School District on Thursday, October 22, 2020