Students in Warren County to wear face masks after federal court hearing

Students in Warren County will now be required to wear masks as of October 5th.

A federal court judge issued a temporary restraining order to the Warren County School Board after families sued the district to make masks mandatory.

In September the board passed a policy that gave students the option to not wear a mask without a medical waiver.

Families who are pro mask took this to court when they feared for their own kids safety. The hearing took place on October 5th.

Governor Wolf mandated that all students must wear masks to school in Pennsylvania.

The Warren County School District went against that.

Nine families from the school district wanted to fight that decision and took it to federal court.

“The parents are very concerned about the well being and safety of their children and being exposed to being infected by COVID because there are students in school without masks on without any documentation,” said Ken Behrend, Attorney.

After hearing enough evidence, U.S. Federal Judge Susan Paradise Baxter issued a temporary restraining order that will require masking the students unless they have a medical exemption.

We talked to a local attorney about the hearing.

“I could see why the judge granted the injunction because obviously irreparable harm could be done to the student who are exposed to the Coronavirus,” said Stephen Sebald, Attorney at Sebald Hackwelder & Knox.

“They just went out and took the law into their own hands and said the heck with all their orders we are going to do what we want anyways, and quite frankly that is not how American government works,” said Behrend.

The process doesn’t stop here. The judge said that there will be an evidentiary hearing along with witness testimony on October 13th.

“I would think they are going to bring in an attorney to argue. The reasons they think they should be granted an exemption, but I would say short of having a medical expert component to that school board regulations it’s going to fail,” said Sebald.

The judge also is asking the defendants to provide written responses to the motion that will need to be turned in the day before the evidentiary hearing.

