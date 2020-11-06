Students react to Mercyhurst University transitioning to remote classes

Mercyhurst University is making the transition to remote classes effective immediately.

This comes as a precaution as the university sees an increase in possible COVID-19 clusters.

Here is the reaction from students about this decision.

Students will take part in remote classes for the next seven days. This is an effort to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

New precautions are in place at Mercyhurst University as students shift to learning virtually.

“An email popped in saying urgent COVID precautions. We said oh no, okay. It said starting at 9 p.m. tonight we are basically in quarantine,” said Mary Bauer, Junior at Mercyhurst University.

Students will attend classes online for a seven day period campus wide effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“I feel okay about my safety. I know that campus is doing what they can to contact trace. That’s the whole point of the week virtual,” said Emily Kline, Grad Student at Mercyhurst University.

According to a university release, heightened residential restrictions will be in effect.

Dining facilities will operate at limited capacity and no visitors or guests will be allowed on campus.

Another student said that it’s frustrating to see classes transition online, especially for those that are paying for their education on their own.

“Not everyone is here on athletic scholarships. People are paying real money and with how things went last year, professors didn’t design these classes for online,” said Jack Kregness, Junior at Mercyhurst University.

The university press release also stated that a majority of the university’s positive cases are tracing to social gatherings and off campus travel.

These clusters are not connected to positive cases from winter athletics back on October 30th.

Students are expected to return for in-person learning on Wednesday November 11th.