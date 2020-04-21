Summer events in Erie impacted by COVID-19

The summer event line up in Erie could look very different this year.

Rib Fest, which was scheduled for May 29th and June 1st, is now canceled.

The City of Erie stated that as of right now Celebrate Erie is still scheduled for mid August, but the planning committee is exploring all options.

The Port Authority said that the Eight Great Tuesdays plans are currently on hold right now, but the Port Authority will continue to monitor the situation.

Erie Downtown Partnership explained that right now none of the major events they have planned for the summer are canceled yet, but they’re looking into more virtual gatherings.

“If we can’t hold summer events and this is still going on, we are going to try as hard as we can to bring local content or virtual contents to people. We started this campaign, the groundwork and these virtual events that we build an audience in and keep the Erie community engaged,” said David Tamulonis, Event Manager at Erie Downtown Partnership.

The Downtown Partnership will host a Facebook live event tomorrow which focuses on breathing techniques to help reduce stress and anxiety.