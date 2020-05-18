Summer fundraisers impacted by COVID-19

With many fun summer events being canceled, so are summer fundraisers. Many organizations depend on golf tournaments, gala’s and various events to financially support their organizations.

We take a closer look at the status of these summer events.

Members of local organizations have different approaches to upcoming fundraising events this summer.

Some organizations chose to cancel their events, while others chose to postpone their events. One upcoming golf tournament fundraiser is still on schedule.

“We just made the unfortunate decision to cancel our street soiree fundraiser which generates about $80,000 a year for us and sees about 500 people,” said Ainslee Brosig, Executive Director of Erie Children’s Museum.

Since museums will not reopen until the green phase, the executive director said that she was not sure if they would be able to be open.

“Seeing 500 people even though it’s outside and inside, I Just don’t think it would be socially responsible to have that many people in one place, nor would it maybe be allowed,” said Brosig.

Another organization that benefits from fundraising is the Erie Zoo. The zoo has been forced to postpone one of their biggest events of the year which is Galapazooza.

The Erie community has stepped in to help. August 7th, 2021 will be the set date for next years Galapazooza.

“Erie community has been tremendous. They always are. People have been buying memberships even though we are not open. They are buying memberships, they are sponsoring animals. The net to us will be over $25,000 worth of t-shirts,” said Scott Mitchell, President of the Erie Zoo.

Although the zoo has had to postpone Galapazooza, they are still looking into ways to host Zoo Boo.

“We’re looking at perhaps a drive through zoo boo where we would use the parking areas around the grounds and so looking at other ways potentially we can have some of those events,” said Mitchell.

However, another organization is still hosting a fundraising event.

The National Association of Mental Illness is hosting their golf outing scheduled for June 26th at the Venango Valley Golf Course.

The organization stated that NAMI’s mission of providing mental wellness is now more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAOMI of Erie County is currently working with the golf course to establish safety protocols and reserves the right to alter these protocols at any time to meet and exceed government regulations on the day of the golf outing.