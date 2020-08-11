Summit Township building shut down after an employee on COVID-19 quarantine comes back too soon

The Summit Township building is shut down after an employee on COVID-19 quarantine came back too soon.

The incident happened on August 10th at the facility on Townhall Road.

According to Township Supervisor Jack Lee, the woman involved was not a confirmed COVID-19 case, but was in quarantine.

Seven people were inside, but Lee said that they’ve been told there is no need to test anyone unless they start showing symptoms.

The township building will remain closed on August 11th while professionals disinfect.

The office is expected to reopen on Thursday.