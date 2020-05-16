Sun Set Drive In open for business while taking precautions

One popular drive in theater opened back up on Friday night while also taking precautions.

Waterford’s Sunset Drive In is now only allowing 175 cars in their lot which is over 100 less than what they normally allow.

After this weekend, Sunset Drive In will screen two movies every Friday and Saturday.

The snack bar is open and areas have been marked off to eliminate large groups of people from congregating.

The owner of Sunset Drive In said that people have been asking about when they would open as their season normally starts in April.

“People are really getting antsy. The phone calls have been unbelievable you know ‘when are you opening, when are you opening?’ Well we finally got the go ahead to open,” said Dennis Koper, Owner of Sunset Drive In.

Now that the drive in is open, they have made plans to host virtual graduation events for local high schools including Fort Leboeuf, North East and General McLane.