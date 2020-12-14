Supporting local businesses here in Erie during the pandemic

Local retailers are speaking out about the importance of supporting small businesses this holiday season. Here is a look at what business owners are saying.

The doors at retail stores can still be open under the governor’s new mandate. Some owners are saying that in order to keep their doors from permanently closing, the need the support from the community now.

This year has brought unexpected challenges to business owners.

“It’s been a challenge getting in merchandise, but everyone has been really wonderful and supportive,” said Mimi Sherwin, Owner of A La Carte.

Each business is working to recover from the shutdown. Business owners are reminding those who are holiday shopping where the dollars go when you shop small.

“When people are supporting small businesses, you’re really supporting a local family. You’re not really supporting the business, you’re supporting someone’s food for their kids,” said Stephanie Maleno, Owner of Izzy and Gab Boutique.

If you choose to head into the stores, the small businesses are also taking all of the precautions needed to keep everyone safe this holiday season.

“We have the signs on the floor so there’s distancing. There’s sanitizing wipes to pick up. their credit cards, so our hands are never touching their cards. We wipe down the counter afterwards and we do clean our pens after each use. So nobody is using someone else’s ink pen that they’ve used,” said Kathy Steiner, Worker at Inside the Jelly Jar.

Community support is something each owner is thankful for this year.

“We didn’t think we would ever get through this and we have because the customers have been there for us,” said Sherwin.

“The stress level for a small business owner is off the charts. So everybody have a little grace with your small business owner. They’re mitigating these times and trying to navigate it as best they can so we appreciate your grace and support,” said Maleno.

If you’re uncomfortable heading inside, something you can do is call the business to see if they do curbside pickup.