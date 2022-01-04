Surges in prices of beef and chicken impacting big and small shops during pandemic

The price of beef and chicken continues to spike in the pandemic conditions affecting both big and small shops over the past 18 months, and the most affected may be the customers.

Here is more on the role the price increase has played fort the market and the customers.

The pandemic has played a main role as to why the price of meat has increased and how customers are adjusting their spending habits due to the spike in prices.

The supply chain has played a significant role in the lack of goods for businesses since the beginning of the pandemic.

Larry’s Central Market is no stranger to this issue. They have seen a spike in prices of meat within their store for the last year and a half.

“Pigs feet, neck bones, all that stuff. That’s the stuff that went up twice. Oxtails we were getting $6.99 for oxtails. Now we have to get $12 a pound for oxtails, $11.99,” said Larry Adiutori, Former Owner of Larry’s Central Market.

The flow of customers of the local market has not changed due to the price increase.

Larry’s Central Market continues to have traffic throughout the store during the holidays.

“It’s been the same. Of course over the holidays everybody comes in for our specialty products and of course we have a lot of specialty products all the time. The sausage was and the roast beef over the holidays it was really big,” said Adiutori.

Customers are now changing their eating habits to prevent spending more money.

One local shopper who usually purchases meat told us how her family is moving more towards fish due to the rising prices of meat.

“Actually because it’s going up so much I prefer to go more to like fish and things like that because the price of red meat and stuff like that is ridiculous,” said Tia Stephens, Customer.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Stephens said that the meat is currently not affordable to have enough to feed a family off of.