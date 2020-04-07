Taking care of your hair during COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, nonessential businesses are still shut down.

We spoke with one hairstylist who gave out a few tips for those wondering what to do with their hair.

First she said people should try for a new look while adding that now is the time for that look you’ve always wanted.

If your hair is getting too long, the stylist suggests to try to braid your hair. One suggestion she made however was not to do is box dye your hair.

“Please, please be patient and wait for us. We will do everything we can to get you in when this is over. Stay open longer, work extra days, whatever we have to do, will will accommodate,” said Tina Quirk, Co-Owner of Hairphenallia.

Quirk added that if you are running out of products they offer such as shampoo, they will take orders to deliver.