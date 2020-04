Erie’s radio station “Talk Erie” held an informative conversation for their listeners regarding COVID-19.

Host Joel Natalie discussed topics surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The reporters behind the County Executive press conference took part in this discussion including our own Samiar Nefzi.

The panel discussion aired on the Joel Natalie Show at 4 p.m. on Monday. If you missed the conversation you can listen to Talk Erie’s weekly podcast.

The podcast can be found here.