Talladega County principal posts funny video about coronavirus pandemic

CHILDERBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — One principal in Childersburg wanted to express his feelings during this pandemic. Here’s how he did it.
“I want to sing you a song that lets you know how I have been feeling during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Childersburg High Principal Quentin Lee said in a video posted on YouTube.
To the tune of “Amazing Grace,” Lee began screaming, periodically stopping to play the piano in contrast. The video has been viewed more than 1,000 times.
Lee said he hopes his song brings hope and encouragement during this time.
