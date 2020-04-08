Target and Giant Eagle are taking extra safety precautions during COVID-19

Target is one store taking extra safety precautions to promote social distancing. They are monitoring and limiting the number of people allowed in stores.

Also, beginning soon, all workers in stores and distribution centers will get a high quality disposable face mask and gloves at the beginning of every shift.

Giant Eagle is also taking precautions, including senior shopping hours and strict sanitation measures like plexiglass dividers at checkouts.

There are also floor indicators at checkouts lines to keep people six feet apart.

Giant Eagle has also temporarily suspended its refund and return policies and to keep stores well stocked they have also suspended issuing rain checks.