Team of students from Penn State Behrend develop mental health and mindfulness app

COVID-19 has caused a lot of isolation among many people. A team of Penn State Behrend students developed a mental health and mindfulness app to help combat the issue.

Here is more on the reason behind this app.

The reason that these students came up with this app is to help others find reliable resources that you can depend on by simply using your phone.

“When COVID really blew up back last spring, we really noticed there was a lot of stress and anxiety around quarantine,” said Erica Juriasingani, Student at Penn State Behrend.

That is when Erica and other students from Penn State Behrend designed an app called Serene.

This app is meant to help track your emotions and point shifts in mood. Erica said that the world of COVID has brought a lot of isolation.

“I was finding that I was just immersed with my schoolwork. I was working nonstop and at the end of the day you’re just heated up and frustrated,” said Juriasingani.

The app features support videos that introduce users to meditation.

“I have experience with using these apps before, so I knew I wanted a claim inviting interface that would help and be easy to navigate,” said Juriasingani.

The Serene app features activities and resources that can help with stress and depression.

“With everything going on, our rates that we’re seeing within the community world wide really of mental health concerns are going way up,” said Christopher Shelton, Assistant Professor.

It offers more than 250 activities and provides a link to Erie County mental health support services including crisis centers.

“You just forget to care for yourself so it’s very important that you do that and that’s what the goals of these apps are,” said Juriasingani.

This app can be used for all ages here in Erie County. For more information on this app, click here.