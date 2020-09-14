Temple University to move courses mostly online following spike in COVID-19 cases

Temple University has announced that 95% of their courses will be online for the remainder of the fall semester.

The decision comes after an increase in positive COVID-19 test results among the students.

This has prompted many parents to move their children out of on-campus housing amid health concerns.

Some parents are feeling the frustration of moving their children out after moving them in just a month ago.

“It’s an inconvenience, but at the same time they made the right decision for the students and for the faculty,” said Danna Jennings, parent.

Many families say it’s the smart decision financially as Temple will provide a full refund of housing and meal plan charges for the fall semester.