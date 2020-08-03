The 36th annual Festival of Trees will still be happening with a magical socially distanced twist

Santa wants you to know the bright lights of Saint Vincent’s Festival of Trees will be happening in a different way this year.

A room filled with traditional colorful decorated trees will now be transitioned to an open green space like this.

The 36th annual Festival of Trees will be happening with a magical socially distanced twist.

It will be a drive thru lighting experience at Fairview Business Park.

This event will offer thousands of lights, holiday displays, rooms of Santa’s Castle, live reindeer and much more.

“It’s a tradition here in Erie and we are excited to welcome friends and families,” said Christine Brown, Executive Director Development at Saint Vincent Hospital.

Although it’s summer, Santa wants to make sure that the festivities can happen for the community.

Santa’s little helpers are getting ready to prepare 60 decorated trees that you can get to see virtually.

Santa said that despite the pandemic limiting options, the festival will benefit the patients at Saint Vincent who are experiencing food insecurities.

“Santa sees everything everywhere and it’s just great to see the community come together for something like this,” said Santa, North Pole.

The Festival of Trees is one of Saint Vincent’s largest fundraisers. This event typically attracts 10,000 people.

Santa said bah humbug to COVID-19 and is going to make it possible for you and your children to enjoy this event.

“Well kids I know that you’re at home all the time now. Be good,” said Santa.

To find out more about the Festival of Trees click here.