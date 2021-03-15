The American Rescue Plan to give Erie county nearly $257 million dollars in pandemic relief aid

Big money is on it’s way to Erie’s local governments.

The American Rescue Plan will give the county nearly $257 million dollars in pandemic relief aid.

We spoke with city and county leaders on how they plan to use the funding.

The funding comes through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan which expects to help with economic hardships.

Leaders we spoke to said that they will be using this funding to better the city and county.

More funding is rolling out as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers in Erie.

“It’s crucial that we all find ways to collaborate and actually take that money and create something bigger,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

270 million dollars, part of the American Rescue Plan, will be used across the county.

County Executive Dahlkemper said that while the money won’t provide a tax break, more help is on the way.

“There will be assistance to each household whether that’s a direct check, child credit, extended unemployment,” said Dahlkemper.

Erie County Councilman Carl Anderson said that a COVID-19 impact committee is reviewing where funding would be suitable.

“We’re going to move projects forward that have been sitting on the shelf and continuing to move broad band forward,” said Carl Anderson, Erie County Councilman.

Economic relief could be given to those that need it most including small businesses and the tourism industry.

The City of Erie will receive roughly $52 million as part of the the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

Mayor Joe Schember told us that while the regulations of the funding are still unclear, he hopes that the funding will bring economic relief to the downtown area.

“We don’t have any specifics, but we can take neighborhoods and upgrade them and help get jobs,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

County Councilman Carl Anderson said that the COVID-19 committee will be meeting on Thursday.

They will review and research where different funding will be given based on the counties economic needs.