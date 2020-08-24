The fate of high school sports this Fall is now in the hands of local school boards

The fate of high school sports this Fall is now in the hands of the local school boards.

Here is a look at how the Erie School District is moving forward.

This week school board members are scheduled to make a decision if sports will return this fall and if so how will they return.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has decided to allow Fall sports, but this doesn’t mean that you will see Friday Night Lights.

The decision is now in the hands of the school board.

“Our decision might influence what some of the other districts do as well, but we have to think what’s best for our students in our school district,” said Tom Spagel,

Erie Public Schools has decided that students will begin the academic year online which leads some to wonder why do that if you will allow the kids to play sports?

“A lot of these students are going to go out there and play these sports anyway. So if we have high school sports than that’s something we can control the practices and games and they are making sure they they’re wearing their masks when they aren’t on the field. We can mitigate them, we can make sure they’re socially distant when they are not playing the games,” said Neil Brockman,

Spagel said that when you start taking away sports, this is just a tough time to be a kid.

“Could you imagine being a senior in high school playing football or girls volleyball and then being about to play senior year? They’re already having homecoming and other dances and social gatherings taken away,” said Spagel.

School board members can also be selective as to which sports get the green light.

Until the final decision is made, athletes and coaches are moving forward with the practices.

“The things we’ve outlined in our health and safety plan are things we believe will keep the athletes safe during practices,” said Brockman.

The district has scheduled a special meeting for the school board on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The District 10 committee has also announced that they need to know each of the districts decisions by the end of Wednesday in order to proceed with scheduling the 2020 season.