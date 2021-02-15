The impact of COVID-19 on the community of color

Communities of Color continue to post some of the highest numbers of people unwilling to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Yet the data suggests that they are at a higher risk. Why is that?

This week we examine the issues and potential solutions.

Black and brown communities have a history of being terribly impacted by just about any deadly outbreak.

So today we will give you reasons as to why those of color have a history of being impacted and why many do not trust medical experts.

We’ve been living in this new era of adapting to social distancing, wearing masks, and using more technology than ever before.

Communities of color are being hit hard by a deadly disease, a tiny killer that forces us to make huge lifestyle changes to stay safe.

There are reasons why those of color have a history of being impacted the most and not trusting medical experts during outbreaks.

“Patients were not always considered human beings and so a lot of experimentation was performed on them without their consent without anesthesia and without knowledge of what was being done to them,” said Dr. Andrea Jeffress, OGBYN at UPMC.

Communities of color have a history of being experiments that foster a sense of mistrust and a sense of fear.

“They’ve been marginalized, they’ve been minimized. They have clearly not been treated well and treated with respect,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Physician/COVID Medical Advisor for Erie County Department of Health.

For instance, the Tuskegee Experiment that went on for 40 years involved those of color being experimented with syphilis.

“The Tuskegee Experiment was one where blacks were infected with syphilis and not treated as a way to study their natural history which was clearly a crime against humanity,” said Dr. Nadworny.

So how can the communities of color regain the trust as we battle together to fight COVID-19?

“We need to be very clear what we’re testing, what we’re using the medication for and just really trying to be transparent in a way that doesn’t seem like you’re the guinea pig,” said Dr. Jeffress.

Dr. Jeffress said that she hopes people will weigh both the pros and the cons when deciding to get their shots.

