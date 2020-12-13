Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers across the commonwealth.

Erie County is seeing an increase of 217 cases today. The total number of COVID-19 cases here in Erie County stands at over 8,400.

In Crawford County, 111 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Warren County is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 as their cumulative cases now stand at 781.

Ashtabula County is reporting an increase of 46 new cases of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County continues to report 2,193 cases of COVID-19.

Across the commonwealth, there were an additional 10,684 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported. This brings the cumulative total to over 491,000.

An additional 129 COVID-19 related deaths have also been reported across the commonwealth.

The total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the state of Pennsylvania since March is now at 12,565.