Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers across the state and around our region.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported today that there are 116 new cases of COVID-19 for Erie County. This brings the cumulative number to over 11,000 here in Erie County.
In Crawford County, 25 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.
Warren County is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19.
Chautauqua County continues to report over 3,100 cases of COVID-19.
Ashtabula County reported 45 new cases on Saturday.
Across the commonwealth, an additional 4,884 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported as of today December 27th.
The cumulative total for the commonwealth now stands at over 605,000.
An additional 127 people have died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Since March, over 15,000 people have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.