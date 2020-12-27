Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers across the state and around our region.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported today that there are 116 new cases of COVID-19 for Erie County. This brings the cumulative number to over 11,000 here in Erie County.

In Crawford County, 25 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Warren County is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County continues to report over 3,100 cases of COVID-19.

Ashtabula County reported 45 new cases on Saturday.

Across the commonwealth, an additional 4,884 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported as of today December 27th.

The cumulative total for the commonwealth now stands at over 605,000.

An additional 127 people have died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Since March, over 15,000 people have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.