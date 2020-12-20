Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the region.

In Erie County there will be 213 new positive cases for COVID-19. The total cumulative number of cases since March now stands at nearly 10,000.

In Crawford County, there are 55 new cases of COVID-19 that have been reported. Warren County is reporting five new cases of COVID-19.

Ashtabula County is reporting an increase of 51 new cases of COVID-19. Chatauqua County is reporting 2,748 cases of COVID-19.

Across the commonwealth, there were an additional 7,213 new positive COVID-19 cases reported which brings the cumulative total to over 555,000.

There have been 217 additional deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This brings the cumulative number of deaths in the state to 13,924.