The latest COVID-19 numbers for the region

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the region.

In Erie County there will be 213 new positive cases for COVID-19. The total cumulative number of cases since March now stands at nearly 10,000.

In Crawford County, there are 55 new cases of COVID-19 that have been reported. Warren County is reporting five new cases of COVID-19.

Ashtabula County is reporting an increase of 51 new cases of COVID-19. Chatauqua County is reporting 2,748 cases of COVID-19.

Across the commonwealth, there were an additional 7,213 new positive COVID-19 cases reported which brings the cumulative total to over 555,000.

There have been 217 additional deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This brings the cumulative number of deaths in the state to 13,924.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar