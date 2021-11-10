The number of COVID cases and deaths continue to rise in Erie County.

More than 250 new cases were reported on November 10th.

Health officials reported higher totals than this time last year.

Here is more about this spike in cases.

259 new cases and medical experts said that these high case numbers are the result of large indoor gatherings among unvaccinated people.

As COVID case numbers increase across Erie County, health care providers and county officials said that vaccination rates are not high enough to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The county reported 259 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths.

“It’s hard to believe you know 21 months into this that we are when other countries are clambering for more vaccines for their people. So it’s a difficult moment,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, (D), Erie County Executive.

Kathy Dahlkemper and health department officials said that vaccination rates need to go up for the number of COVID cases and hospitalizations to go down.

One local doctor said that the increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations puts a strain on their hospital staff who see between 30 to 50 COVID patients at a time.

“It’s not just that there might be 30 or 40 or 50 COVID patients in the hospital that consume a lot of resources and exhaust the staff, but those for example at Saint Vincent there are three units dedicated to COVID that cannot house any other patients who might come in with heart attacks, strokes, or need surgery,” said Dr. Emily Shears, Epidemiologist.

Shears said that recent COVID numbers are alarming as we enter the holidays when people gather indoors an environment where COVID spreads easily.

The county executive said that it is disappointing to see local hospitals staff overwhelmed with COVID patients more than a year into the pandemic.

“We have the tools to stop the spread of this. We have the tools to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the devastation not only of getting COVID now, but the long term consequences of the damage that cause your body,” said Dahlkemper.

