The text you received from the U.S. Census about a COVID-19 survey is real

If you received this text on Dec. 1, it is not a scam.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau website, from now until Feb. 7, 2022, the U.S. Census is conducting a Household Pulse Survey, asking for input about the impact of COVID-19 from people who live in certain parts of the country. The selections are based on a person’s address, not the person.

The survey takes about 20 minutes and discusses the pandemic’s impact from a social and economic perspective. It covers questions about childcare, education, food security and intention to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, among others.

The U.S. Census website says, “Your participation will help federal and state officials direct aid, assistance, and support to the people and places that need it most. This survey provides information that cannot be collected elsewhere. Your response is key.”

This is the sixth phase of the Household Pulse Survey since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first phase began April 23, 2020 through July 21, 2020. The previous phase was July 21 to Oct. 11 of this year.

For those people staying vigilant to protect their information, the U.S. Census Bureau is required by law to protect your information. For answers to frequently asked questions, click HERE.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.