The Warren County Commissioners, Community Foundation and Chamber start a fund for front line workers

Three community groups in Warren are joining forces to make life more bearable int he fight against COVID-19.

The Warren County Commissioners, The Warren Community Foundation and the Warren County Chamber started a fund for front line workers in the COVID fight.

The fund could buy food and water for hospital workers or other needs for those dealing with the public.

Group members said that the time is right now.

“Already going into the holiday season we know that a lot of them will not be able to spend their holidays with their loved ones so I’m hoping we don’t forget that six months from now,” said Jim Decker, President of Warren County Chamber.

