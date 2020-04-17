‘The Wonders’ from the 1996 movie ‘That Thing You Do’ are getting back together for an online community watch party to raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund

Breaking News
The movie “That Thing You Do” is the 1996 movie set in the 1960s around a band from Erie.

Well, Erie’s favorite fictional band is getting back together.

“The Wonders,” the band at the center of that movie’s storyline, will reunite tonight for a community watch party of “That Thing You Do.”

The event is aimed at raising funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will aid musicians and touring professionals who are out of work because of the coronavirus.

The online event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the band’s YouTube channel, which you can find by searching “The Wonders Erie Pa” on YouTube.

Events Calendar