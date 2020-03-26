Things you can still do during the Stay at Home order

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper confirmed in a news conference yesterday there were no newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Erie County reported Wednesday.

She says the county is in the best place it can be considering the growing numbers of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth and around the globe.

This, as numbers continue to rise in places like Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo.

She says measures such as shutting down non-life sustaining business and a Stay at Home order have kept the spread minimal in the county so far.

“We believe that if we can stop that community spread, where you don’t know where you got it from, then we can keep these numbers at a reasonable level and hopefully not see the devastation we’ve seen in other places,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

The County Executive’s order still allows people to leave their residence while taking part in essential activities.

From running, walking, or even bicycling, people were taking advantage of the warmer weather yesterday while social distancing.

Some saying it’s important to still maintain a routine during this pandemic, while also doing your best to stay positive.

“You definitely don’t know who around you has it or even if you have it yourself. I guess it’s really important to just keep your distance and hope it’s over fast so we can get on with our lives,” said Claire Johnson, Erie resident.

Other essential purposes include activities such as grocery shopping, providing care for a family member or working essential jobs.

You can find a complete list of things you can still do under the Stay at Home order here.