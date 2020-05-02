Three Erie Police Officers return to work following precautionary self quarantine

Three Erie Police officers have returned to work after undergoing a precautionary self quarantine.

The three officers began isolation in mid-April after they responded to a call which led them to come in contact with an individual who was later identified as a positive for COVID-19.

Erie Police Chief Spizarny said that the officers are not showing any symptoms and have been cleared to return to work after serving their 14 day quarantine.

“This is our first known positive case that we’ve dealt with, and that’s one of the issues it took a week before we even knew that this person was positive, so we are just trying to do the best we can,” said Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny.

In order to help ensure officer safety, all officers are required to wear protective masks, eye wear and gloves on every call.