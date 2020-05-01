Three Erie Police Officers to return to work after precautionary self-quarantine

Three Erie Police Officers will return to work today after undergoing a precautionary self-quarantine.

The officers began isolation mid-April after responding to a call where they came into contact with someone who was later identified as positive for COVID-19.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny explained that the officers are not showing any symptoms and after 14 days they have been cleared to return to work.

In order to help ensure officer safety, officers are required to wear protective masks, protective eye wear and gloves on every call.