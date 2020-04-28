Breaking News
Department of Health: 43,264 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 1,716 deaths

Three local businesses receive funding through the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Three businesses in Erie County received a piece of the more than $13 million in funding.

That money is being distributed through the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program.

According to the state, 160 businesses were awarded the funds. Those businesses fall into categories including restaurants, wellness centers, wineries and breweries, consulting firms and salons and spas.

“We were terrified we weren’t going to get it, because we just came from our first year of business. And off of a slow season, we had no idea, then funding ran out in like a week. We didn’t hear anything and we were very grateful when we were told we did get approved. It is better than nothing,” said Kristin Smithers, Owner, Sunny Shores Tanning & Treasures.

For a list of companies receiving the funds you can download the link below:

CWCA Fund Disbursements April 2020Download

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar