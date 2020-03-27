Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County

Erie County has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19. This comes as one person was transported to the hospital today.

The latest case brings Erie County to eight positive cases of COVID-19. Three new cases today, two of them being travel related. Also, one man positive with COVID-19 has been admitted to Saint Vincent Hospital.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper confirming there are now three positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. This brings the total positive cases to eight.

“Two of the new cases are in their 60s and one of those individuals are in their 40s. Two of the new cases have traveled outside of Erie County.” Dahlkemper said.

One case however came in late last night, with limited details.

County Executive Dahlkemper also shedding more light on the positive case of COVID-19 that was transferred to Saint Vincent Hospital. We are being told that this individual is a man and has been admitted to the hospital. The man’s case is not counted as an Erie positive, because he doesn’t live here and was traveling through when he fell ill.

“The individual did the right thing, first of all, feeling sick during their travels, they stopped and got a doctors order and tested.” Dahlkemper said.

The individual’s employer suggested the man stopped and quarantined at an area hotel. County officials were not aware of the case until Wednesday.

“At that point, we began providing the individual support since this individual does not have friends, family or work associates here.” Dahlkemper said.

The County Executive later saying they have provided the patient with medicine.

“This is a perfect example of an individual and a business doing the right thing to protect themselves, the Erie County community and anyone else, this person would have come into contact with if they kept traveling.” Dahlkemper said.

She added that they continue to contact trace for the three new cases in Erie County. Also mentioned during the news conference, ServErie and United Way’s needs for volunteers. Volunteers are exempt from the county’s stay-at-home order.