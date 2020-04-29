Three new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 87 total cases

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Wednesday, April 29th that there are three new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total number of cumulative positive cases to 87. There are 56 recovered cases out of the 87 cases and 1,850 negative tests reported.

One of new cases is an individual in their 30s, one is in their 50s and one is under the age of five. All three new cases live in zone one.

Crawford County reports 19 cases. Warren County reports one case. McKean County reports six cases.

Chautauqua County reports 32 cases and three deaths. Ashtabula County reports 113 cases and 11 deaths.