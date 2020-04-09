1  of  3
Three new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County, bringing the total to 35

Coronavirus
Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Thursday there are three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County, bringing the total to 35 cases.

The county executive said these three cases appear to be linked to other positive cases in Erie County.

Two of the individuals are in their 50’s, the third is in their 60’s. There are 810 negative cases reported in Erie County.

The executive also announced the roll out of a county map showing where COVID-19 cases are located.

Saint Vincent Hospital confirmed during the conference that they are caring for some Erie County COVID-19 cases, however they would not disclose a number.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar