Three new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County, bringing the total to 68

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Thursday, April 23rd that there are three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

This brings the total to 68 confirmed positive cases in Erie County.

Two of the new cases are in their teens, one is in their 30s. All three have connections to known positive cases. All three new cases reside in zone one.

There are currently 39 recovered cases, leaving 29 active cases.

There are 1,416 negative tests reported.

Crawford County is reporting 19 positive cases. McKean County is reporting five positive cases.

Warren County is reporting one positive case. Chautauqua County is reporting 28 positive cases and three deaths. And Ashtabula County is reporting 80 positive cases and six deaths.

You can watch a full live replay of the Erie County COVID-19 update from Thursday, April 23, 2020 below: