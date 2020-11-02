Thurston Classic Chairman Ted Watts dies from COVID-19

The man most responsible for the success of the area’s only hot air balloon festival has died.

Meadville Attorney Ted Watts died Saturday from COVID-19 complications.

Watts was Chairman of the Thurston Classic and would serve as Master of Ceremonies for the popular Light Up Night.

The 75-year-old was also a balloon pilot who could often be seen piloting his balloon called the Legal Eagle.

Watts was solicitor for the Penncrest School District. Earlier this year, his brother also died from COVID-19.