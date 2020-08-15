Tinseltown to reopen doors again

After a summer without silver screens, Tinseltown is opening it’s doors again on August 21st.

Just like many other places that are opening back up, things will be different at Tinseltown.

Concession stands and restrooms will be sanitized every half hour.

Theater seats will also be sanitized after every movie as well.

For the time being, the number of people allowed into the theater will be reduced to a capacity.

The folks that we talked to however were happy to see the movie theater open again.

“I think that is a good thing. There needs to be some places open for people to do things because everybody is so home bound,” said Lynn Clint, McKean Resident.

Jean Wrede from Waterford said that whatever option is best if it makes people feel safe again such as sanitizing.

“I am happy. Our friends always got together and watched movies and stuff like that so I am happy we can go together again,” said Amber Loucks, Erie Resident.

Tinseltown will also require all guests and employees to wear a mask.