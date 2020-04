Because many people are cooking at home right now, knowing the right way to safely clean your produce and fruit is important.

Leanna Nieratko with Whole Foods Co Op says you should always run them under cold water. For example, greens can be put in a colander to be rinsed out.

She says studies show water is just as effective at killing bacteria as any cleaner.

Even more important is cleaning your space, including sanitizing equipment, washing hands and using appropriate cutting boards.