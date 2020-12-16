Titusville Area Hospital among seven more hospitals in PA to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

The coronavirus vaccine has made its way to Titusville.

The delivery of the Pfizer vaccine took place there Tuesday. The Pennsylvania Department of Health made the announcement that seven more hospitals received the vaccine Tuesday.

Hospitals that received the vaccine Tuesday include:

Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown, Bucks County;

Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, Union County;

Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Wilkes Barre, Luzerne County;

Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital, Lewistown, Mifflin County;

Titusville Area Hospital, Titusville, Crawford County;

UPMC- Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and

WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, Lebanon County.

“These first doses of vaccine are being given specifically to health care workers through hospitals,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Hospitals are making arrangements to implement these vaccinations, not only to their own frontline staff but to other high-priority recipients. The number of people we can immunize truly depends on how quickly the manufacturers can make the vaccine.”

Titusville Area Hospital will begin to vaccinate health care workers in the region as part of the first 97,500 doses that will be received by 87 hospitals throughout the state this week.