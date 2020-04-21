Tom Brady caught working out in closed Tampa park, mayor says

1  of  4
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new resident of Tampa was recently caught not following social distancing guidelines.

According to Mayor Jane Castor, a Tampa Parks and Recreation employee was patrolling a downtown park when she noticed a man working out.

Mayor Castor said the staff member approached the man to tell him it was closed… and came face-to-face with Tom Brady!

The former New England Patriots quarterback officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 20.

Brady has been quite busy in between workouts since he got to Tampa including trying to file trademarks for “Tompa bay,” Tampa Brady” and “TB X TB.”

The football star is currently residing at Derek Jeter’s mansion in Tampa.

