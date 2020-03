Tops Friendly Markets will also be offering special early hours for customers who are 60 years of age or older.

Every Tuesday and Thursday the stores will open from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. for seniors only.

There will be no proof of age needed to shop early as store managers hope the community will not abuse the privilege.

There’s also curbside and pick up services available to help seniors get the supplies they need.