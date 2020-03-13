Travel agencies staying busy amid COVID-19

Many people have cancelled their flights and cruises as the fear of COVID-19 spreads, but some are taking advantage of a drop in travel prices.

Local travel agent Lisa Cappabianca says they have been very busy cancelling peoples trips, however, there are inexpensive flights and cruises on the market.

She has booked several cruises to the Caribbean. Some airlines are even offering incentives to travel with them.

“The airlines are allowing you to book new travel and not have any cancellation penalties or change fees. They are encouraging people to book with confidence, because they are lessening some of the restrictions,” said Lisa Cappabianca, Cappabianca Travel Agency.

She says some of the tour companies are postponing their trips worldwide until the end of April.