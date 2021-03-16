Travel is up as COVID-19 cases continue to drop across the country

Travel is up as COVID-19 cases across the country continue to drop.

With that, some travel agents are looking for clarity from the CDC and the government about showing proof of vaccination when traveling.

They are reminding people they have to provide a negative covid test before they travel by air.

“Anyone that is definitely requiring vaccines yet, either tour company or the airlines, don’t know what that’s going to look like,” said Marita Williams, travel advisor, East Central Region AAA.

The travel agents we spoke with advise purchasing travel insurance before booking your next vacation.