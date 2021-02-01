Travelers required to wear face masks on public transportation

Travelers will be required to wear face masks on public transportation and in airports beginning today February 1st.

According to the CDC, all passengers boarding or disembarking from public travel must wear a mask.

Masks must be worn on planes, buses, subways, trains and ride share vehicles.

Derek Martin, Executive Director at the Erie International Airport, said that increased sanitation and protocols continue inside and boarding flights.

“They wear their face masks when they are entering the building. The one time they are asked to remove their face coverings is when they are asking to meet with TSA, then they must put it back on,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director of the Erie International Airport.

Children under the age of two or those who can’t wear a mask due to a disability are exempt from the order.