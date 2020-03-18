1  of  6
Breaking News
Stock trading halted again as S&P 500 index drops 7% Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County President Trump invoking Defense Production Act to help make up for potential medical supply shortages President Trump tweets U.S. and Canada will close Northern U.S. border to non-essential traffic AHN opening four COVID-19 testing sites in Western PA Mercyhurst University gives update on student diagnosed with COVID-19

Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department wants to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month as the centerpiece of a $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy amid the coronavirus epidemic.

In a memorandum issued Wednesday, Treasury is calling for two $250 billion cash infusions to individuals: A first set of checks issued starting April 6, with a second wave in mid-May. The amounts would depend on income and family size.

The Treasury plan, which requires approval by Congress, also recommends $50 billion to stabilize the airlines, $150 billion to issue loan guarantees to other struggling sectors, and $300 billion for small businesses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar